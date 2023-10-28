The watchtower at Cala en Basset in Sant Elm dates from 1583. An asset in the cultural interest, it is in a deplorable condition.

A couple of months ago, graffiti appeared on the wall of the small building next to the tower. There is now graffiti inside the tower.

Residents and heritage groups have been denouncing the lack of preservation for years. Since the graffiti first appeared, they say that nothing has been done.

GEFB, a group which studies fortifications in the Balearics, is critical of the apparent apathy shown by Andratx town hall and the Council of Mallorca's heritage department. "As ever, they haven't done anything." In the group's view, the condition of the tower is "totally incomprehensible".

The town hall, which has condemned the vandalism and the destruction of municipal heritage, drew up a report for the Council of Mallorca two months ago. The Council's heritage department is the responsible authority in this instance.