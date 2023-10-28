Cala en Basset watchtower in Sant Elm, Mallorca, vandalised by graffiti

Graffiti on the small building next to the tower. | Michel's

Andrew EdeAndratx28/10/2023 18:14
The watchtower at Cala en Basset in Sant Elm dates from 1583. An asset in the cultural interest, it is in a deplorable condition.

A couple of months ago, graffiti appeared on the wall of the small building next to the tower. There is now graffiti inside the tower.Graffiti at Cala en Basset watchtower in Sant Elm, Mallorca

Residents and heritage groups have been denouncing the lack of preservation for years. Since the graffiti first appeared, they say that nothing has been done.

GEFB, a group which studies fortifications in the Balearics, is critical of the apparent apathy shown by Andratx town hall and the Council of Mallorca's heritage department. "As ever, they haven't done anything." In the group's view, the condition of the tower is "totally incomprehensible".

Watchtower in Cala en Basset, Sant Elm, Mallorca - covered by graffiti

The town hall, which has condemned the vandalism and the destruction of municipal heritage, drew up a report for the Council of Mallorca two months ago. The Council's heritage department is the responsible authority in this instance.