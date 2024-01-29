The former top manager, former board member and shareholder of chcolate giantLindt is selling his luxurious house in Palma for 17 million euros, located in the neighbourhood of El Molinar. The real estate agency in charge of the transaction defines it as a "unique luxury villa facing the sea", while specifying that it has been built on top of four historic fishermen's houses: one of them is the emblematic bar 'Can Pep', the last resistance of El Molinar.

The owner does not want to give his name in order to guarantee his anonymity, but he is a well-known person in El Molinar; all the neighbours know perfectly well that he owns the aforementioned house. He has now decided to sell it because he does not use it so much anymore. The property, which is being sold by Engel&Völkers Palma, has about 1,330 square metres of usable space, of which about 930 square metres are habitable. It is worth mentioning that it has two terraces: one of 400 square metres with sea views and Caribbean inspiration and the other with a 20-metre swimming pool, barbecue area and bar. Both terraces are connected by "an exclusive Schindler glass lift that works without traction ropes". It also has "a beautiful and exotic interior courtyard, dotted with palm and banana trees and adorned with paintings by Luca Monzani", which give light to the house.

The layout is on three floors. On the first floor is the master bedroom, with two en-suite bathrooms: one equipped with a sauna and a large bathtub, and the other with a hammam. It also has large built-in wardrobes and two "striking" dressing rooms. It is worth noting that on this floor there is also a "luxurious independent flat" equipped with a kitchen, living room, bedroom, two bathrooms and a dressing room.

On the first floor there is a "spectacular living room with open kitchen and privileged views", a guest toilet and an office. On the ground floor, in addition to a large fitness room with Jacuzzi, there is a second guest area with three bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and kitchen. The property offers two separate double garages.

Antonio Rey, responsible for the Palma Beach area of Engel&Völkers, emphasises that it is "a dream property, designed by relevant architects and artists, which stands out for the quality of the construction and the materials used". They also report that it has been on sale for a couple of months and they have already received numerous requests for information.