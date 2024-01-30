A woman is in a critical condition in Son Espases Hospital after being brutally attacked with a hammer by her husband.

At around 3.15am on Tuesday, police responded to a call to the 112 emergency line and went to an address on C. Bernat Amer in Palma. The call was made by the woman's husband, a 50-year-old Ecuadorian; 112 was informed that his wife was in bed, covered in blood.

When officers arrived, the man was behaving as if he was completely out of his mind. They found the woman with very serious injuries. Her skull was fractured and her nose was broken, as was one hand. The hammer with traces of blood was located. He initially said that he knew nothing and couldn't remember anything. Eventually he acknowledged the facts and was arrested for gender violence and attempted murder.

Following his arrest he was admitted to the psychiatric unit at Son Espases for assessment before being taken to police headquarters. It is understood that the woman had told him that she was leaving him and that their relationship is a stormy one. There have been no previous reports of violence.

Later on Tuesday, he was taken to the apartment for a reconstruction of events.