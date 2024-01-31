On Tuesday evening, Palma police received a call saying that a man looked as if he was about to jump off a bridge and commit suicide.

Around 8pm a patrol car went to the scene - the Joan de Saridakis bridge, some 20 metres above the MA-1 motorway.

One of the officers, Juanjo Pinos, has been speaking about what happened: "Without invading his space, from about four meters away I managed the situation as best I could."

He spent some fifteen minutes talking to the 36-year-old. "I tried to make him see that I was concerned about his situation, understand what was happening to him. Little by little he calmed down." Finally, the man was taken to an ambulance and then to Son Espases.

Officer Pinos played down his role: "It wasn't me alone; I had the constant support of my colleagues. It's part of my work. On courses I have taken, they train us for these situations and how to deal with them. It's another part of what we do every day."