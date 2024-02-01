The lack of rain in the Balearics is starting to cause concern especially as the Palma Met Office said that there will no rain on the islands for at least the next two weeks. There are fears that the islands may been forced to introduce restrictions like other regions of Spain.
No rain could cause pain this summer in Mallorca
Pools will remain empty
