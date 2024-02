Over the past year ESRA North (English Speaking Residents Association) has been raising funds for their chosen charity, which was ASNIMO, who do fantastic work for people with Downs Syndrome and other disabilities.

Today February 1st Maria Antonia Cantallops the Communication and Institutional Relations manager and a colleague attended our coffee morning where Christine Maynard ESRA N Chairman presented them with a cheque for 2000 euros.

Also present were Maria Morro Councillor for Social Welfare for Pollenca Town Council and a colleague along with Andreu Ramon Perez de Rada and Magdalena March Bisbal from the Association de Veins Puerto Pollensa whose rooms we use.