The National Police and Palma Police are using video images in seeking to trace a woman who pointed a gun at vehicles on the Avenidas in Palma last Saturday.
Police looking for woman who pointed a gun at cars in Palma
Also in News
- Spain fights to end 90 day rule and also "ban" on British seasonal workers
- Take note Spain! Surge in interest in French properties after 90 day rule is relaxed for Britons
- Jumbo jet makes emergency landing in Palma
- Don't miss what's available in this week's Classifieds!
- French court rejects 90 day amendment in major blow, Spain vows to fight on
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Lord save us from the crazies.