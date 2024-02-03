On Friday, a woman went to the Guardia Civil station on the Son Bugadelles estate in Santa Ponsa and reported having seen a human foot floating in a cistern at an abandoned property in Torrenova.
Human foot "discovery" - false alarm in Torrenova
Nothing but rubbish and some clothing
