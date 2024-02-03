On Friday, a woman went to the Guardia Civil station on the Son Bugadelles estate in Santa Ponsa and reported having seen a human foot floating in a cistern at an abandoned property in Torrenova.

She had apparently seen this foot the evening before when walking in the Torre de na Nadala area, one that is frequented by young people and the homeless.

She provided the Guardia with a poor quality video, which wasn't conclusive. Even so, the Guardia diving unit was notified. Divers found no trace of a foot or any other part of a human body. All they found was rubbish and some clothing.