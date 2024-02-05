The 2023 Register of Spaniards Resident Abroad, compiled by the National Statistics Institute and the Balearic Statistics Institute, indicates that 34,923 Mallorcans were scattered across the globe in 111 countries. For the whole of the Balearics there were 42,811 Spaniards living abroad - also 3,759 Menorcans and 4,129 people from Ibiza and Formentera.

By continent, America has the largest number of Mallorcans - 18,504, of whom 6,611 are in Argentina, which has the largest Mallorcan community anywhere in the world outside of Spain itself. In the USA there are 2,428, the second highest number on the American continent. On the other end of the scale there are six in Nicaragua, five in El Salvador and three in The Bahamas.

In Europe, France heads the list with 3,381, followed by the UK with 2,966, Germany (2,611) and Belgium (2,530). There are eighteen Mallorcans in Russia and three in Ukraine.

Senegal is the number one country in Africa with 186, followed by Morocco with 150 and Mali (117). In Asia, Mallorcans reach three figures in only one country - the United Arab Emirates (156). The Philippines are second with 93 and then comes China with 65.

Finally, there is Oceania, where 156 Mallorcans live in Australia and 28 in New Zealand.