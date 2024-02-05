The company that runs the ITV (MOT) centres in Mallorca is looking for fifty workers in order to reduce the waiting times for appointments.

The Council of Mallorca, which is ultimately responsible for the centres, says that there are currently some 200 workers at the five stations but that these are not enough to deal with the demand. The Council explains that over 400,000 inspections were carried out in 2023 and that some 30,000 more will be needed this year because of the ageing of vehicles. After ten years, an annual inspection is required.

Increasing the workforce by 25% would therefore lead to "a very considerable reduction in waiting times", which are currently around two months. The Council and the company have been looking to cut the waiting lists by opening the centres on Saturdays. This is the case in February, as it was in January.

The hiring of 50 more workers is one of the clauses of new specifications for the upcoming tender, but the company has already started the process. There are posters at ITV centres to publicise the vacancies for suitably qualified people.

More employees will be needed when the new station in Calvia is opened. In addition, the Council is working on the building of another station in Campos.