In the early hours of this Monday morning, officers of the National Police in Palma, responded to a house fire in the Playa de Palma.

When the officers arrived at the scene just after 5am, firefighters were already battling the blaze on the first floor, where they found a dog that had died in the fire.

Apparently, it seems that the occupant on the first floor had left a cooker on which started the fire, and on the arrival of the firemen, they had to rescue a 70-year-old woman despite the thick smoke.

Sadly nothing could have been done to have saved the pet dog.

Most of the neighbours are said to have fled the building on their own accord.

A medical team also attended the scene, fortunately none of those affected had serious symptoms.

A full investigation has been opened.