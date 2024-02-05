King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer and has started treatment. The diagnosis comes following treatment for an enlarged prostate. Buckingham Palace has not confirmed the type of cancer. Prince Harry has spoken to his father and will be travelling to London shortly.
King Charles has cancer
Has started treatment
Sir, we wish you well and a speedy recovery.