King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer and has started treatment. The diagnosis comes following treatment for an enlarged prostate. Buckingham Palace has not confirmed the type of cancer. Prince Harry has spoken to his father and will be travelling to London shortly.

The King hopes to return to public duties as soon as possible and he paid tribute to his medical team. Buckingham Palace said that the King had travelled to London this morning to start his treatment.

Prime Minister Riski Sunak has sent his best wishes to the monarch.