The National Police are trying to ascertain whether a man said to be aged between 40 and 50, who was seen floating in the Riera torrent in Palma, had jumped into the water voluntarily or had been pushed.

Around 8.15am on Wednesday, a police van was stopped by passers-by who informed that there was a body floating in the water.

The body was spotted under the bridge that connects Via Alemania to Paseo Mallorca. Police initially thought that he was dead. When officers got close enough, they were able to detect that he was still breathing.

Medics performed resuscitation and he was eventually taken to hospital.