The conflict affecting Vox in the Balearics would appear to be at an end. The party's national leader, Santiago Abascal, has halted a process to expel five 'rebel' members from the party, while Gabriel Le Senne - not one of the rebels - will continue as president (speaker) of the Balearic parliament.
Vox crisis that risked destabilising the Balearic government appears to be over
Gabriel Le Senne will remain as speaker of the Balearic parliament
