The conflict affecting Vox in the Balearics would appear to be at an end. The party's national leader, Santiago Abascal, has halted a process to expel five 'rebel' members from the party, while Gabriel Le Senne - not one of the rebels - will continue as president (speaker) of the Balearic parliament.

The crisis primarily involved seven Vox deputies in parliament - the five rebels led by parliamentary spokesperson Idoia Ribas against two deputies loyal to the national party, Le Senne and the party's president in the Balearics, Patricia de las Heras. These two were expelled from the parliamentary group by the other five, a procedure that parliament's lawyers have ruled was not valid. There was support for Le Senne and De las Heras away from parliament, most notably from the leader of Vox at Palma town hall, Fulgencio Coll.

A statement from the national party said: "All affected parties have resolved various misunderstandings and have agreed to continue working together."

"With a desire for understanding and, above all, for ensuring the stability of a government that is committed with Vox to work for linguistic freedom on the islands, all affected parties have settled various misunderstandings and distorted information and have agreed to continue working together to fulfil not only the commitments made to Vox voters, but also the numerous measures yet to be developed that will improve the lives of all citizens of the Balearic Islands."

The government, i.e. the Partido Popular, relies on Vox support in parliament. The Vox crisis has threatened the stability of the government, opposition parties having called for a new election. That possibility has now been removed, but it remains to be seen how harmonious future relations between Vox factions will be, given the bad blood of the past ten days.