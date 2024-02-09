Although yet to be officially confirmed, it is understood that the Balearic government will be replacing Vicente Soria as director of the 112 emergencies centre. A new appointment will be made in a matter of days.
Removal of emergencies centre director "nothing to do" with Palma torrent death
There is a call for the Prosecutor's Office to investigate events of Wednesday morning
Also in News
- Spain fights to end 90 day rule and also "ban" on British seasonal workers
- Take note Spain! Surge in interest in French properties after 90 day rule is relaxed for Britons
- Jumbo jet makes emergency landing in Palma
- Michael Douglas banned from filling his Mallorca swimming pool
- French court rejects 90 day amendment in major blow, Spain vows to fight on
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.