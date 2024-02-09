A three-million pound luxury villa in Mallorca has been won by Scotsman Graham Dunlop, 52, after he entered the Omaze draw as part of a campaign to make a guaranteed minimum £1,000,000 donation to Alzheimer’s Research UK. He also walks away with £250,000 in cash.

According to Omaze, there’s no stamp duty, mortgage or conveyancing fees to pay.

And with furnishings included, the Grand Prize Winner will now be free to holiday in the villa, rent it out or sell up and walk away a multimillionaire.

The luxury villa comes with all furnishings included, a swimming pool, four bedrooms and four bathrooms and amazing views of the Tramuntana mountains.

As well as making Graham a multi-millionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Superdraw, Mallorca, also raised £3,100,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK, the UK’s leading dementia research charity, in just six weeks.

Omaze was launched in the UK in 2020, and they have raised over £25,000,000 for some of the biggest and most loved British charities, like NHS Charities Together, the RNLI, Teenage Cancer Trust, The Prince’s Trust, British Heart Foundation, GOSH charity, the RSPCA and the NSPCC.

Hilary Evans, Chief Executive at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We’re delighted that Omaze, and all those who entered the Omaze Million Pound House Superdraw in Mallorca, have raised a phenomenal £3,100,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“Nearly a million people in the UK have dementia, and we urgently need to find more and better treatments so that we can take away the fear, harm and heartbreak that this devastating condition causes.

“The vital funds raised will support our Clinical Accelerator Programme, which will boost clinical research taking place in the NHS and ultimately speed up progress towards a cure. This is an exciting step forward in our efforts to transform the lives of people affected by dementia

“Thank you Omaze, and everyone who entered, for standing with us for a cure.”