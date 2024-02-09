The Municipal Transport Company of Palma (EMT) will temporarily divert several bus lines due to traffic restrictions in various neighborhoods of the city on the occasion of Sa Rua and the Chinese New Year, on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

From 4am until approximately 10pm, due to the closure of traffic for the Chinese New Year celebrations, the L5 (Es Rafal Nou-Plaça del Progrés) and L39 (Son Espases-Palau de Congressos) lines will operate diverted in both directions. Stops 191, 192, 193, 209, 210, and 211 will be canceled for the duration of the diversions. The usual route will resume when authorised by the Local Police, presumably around 10pm.

In the afternoon, starting at 3pm, due to the celebration of Sa Rua (carnival parade), the A1 (Airport-Palma Centre), L1 (Portopí-Sindicat), L3 (Pont d’Inca – Joan Carles I), L4 (Ses Illetes-Plaça Columnes), L7 (Son Gotleu-Son Serra-La Vileta/Son Vida), L20 (Portopí-Son Espases), L25 (s’Arenal-Plaça de la Reina/Catedral), and L35 (Aquàrium-Plaça de la Reina/Catedral) lines will partially operate diverted in one direction or both. Additionally, line L35 will begin and end its route at Eusebi Estada, near the Soller train station (stop 559). These lines will resume their usual routes when authorised by the Local Police, presumably around 10.30pm (approximately).

On Saturday, diversions in s’Arenal

On Saturday, February 10, due to the celebration of Sa Rua (carnival) in s’Arenal, line 25 (s’Arenal-Plaça de la Reina/Catedral) will operate diverted in both directions from approximately 2.30pm until 8pm.

Lines L23 (s'Arenal |Water Park - Plaça Espanya) and A2 (Airport-s’Arenal) will also have partial diversions due to the celebration, starting from 3pm in the direction of s’Arenal/Water Park until approximately 10.30pm. In the direction of Palma, there will be diversions starting from 6pm until the Local Police authorise the opening of the usual route to traffic, presumably at midnight.

You can check the direction of the diversions in the notices published on the website, the app, and social media, as well as at the affected stops.

Traffic restrictions

Regarding the celebration of Sa Rua, the Local Police of Palma has informed that on Sunday, 11th, starting from 4pm, the concentration of floats will begin at Baró de Pinopar, the bus lane of Via Alemanya, and Comte Sallent.

For this reason, starting from 5pm, the following roads will be closed to traffic:

Pl. Reina towards Borne.

Passeig Mallorca – Jaume III.

Entrances to Passeig Mallorca.

Entrances to Via Roma.

The roads will reopen to traffic approximately at 10pm.

Regarding parking, during this traffic closure, Plaza Major parking will be closed at its exit to Ramblas starting from 3pm, and Via Roma parking will be closed at its exit to Baró de Pinopar also starting from 3pm.

Chinese New Year in Palma.

Traffic restrictions for Chinese New Year

The Local Police has also announced that due to the planned celebrations for the Chinese New Year, next Sunday, 11th, road traffic will be closed between 8am to 8pm.

These closures will affect Plaça Pere Garau, between the streets of l’Arquebisbe Aspàreg, Carrer Bisbe Cabanillas, Carrer Luca de Tena, Carrer Faust Morelll, and Carrer Francesç Manuel de los Herreros.