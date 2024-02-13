Valentine’s Day is around the corner, love is in the air and many couples are looking for a special way to celebrate - and maybe even take things to the next level. Destination proposals are trending, in fact, Google searches for “engagement destinations” have increased by 88% percent over the last 12 months.

With this in mind, online travel company weloveholidays has uncovered Europe's most popular cities and regions for a romantic and memorable proposal.

By looking at engagement-themed posts on Instagram, featuring each location and hashtags like #proposal, #engagement and #isaidyes, weloveholidays has created a ranking of Europe’s most popular proposal hotspots.

Tuscany takes the top spot as Europe’s most popular destination to get engaged in. The region is featured in over 305,000 engagement-themed posts on Instagram.

The notorious ‘city of love’, Paris, follows in second place, with over 227,400 engagement announcement posts featuring the French capital.

The below table shows the 15 European proposal hotspots:

Rank Destination Country Engagement-themed Instagram posts 1 Tuscany Italy 305,000 2 Paris France 227,400 3 Santorini Greece 206,400 4 Mallorca Spain 148,500 5 Ibiza Spain 139,100 6 Lake Como Italy 134,000 7 Barcelona Spain 93,200 8 Provence France 90,800 9 Edinburgh Scotland 59,800 10 Sicily Italy 57,900 11 Mykonos Greece 51,900 12 Venice Italy 49,700 13 Athens Greece 43,900 14 Prague Czech Republic 42,700 15 Rome Italy 38,500

Ranking in third place is the Greek island of Santorini, with 206,400 posts, while the rest of the top 5 is rounded out by two more beloved island destinations: Mallorca in 4th place with 148,500 posts and Ibiza claiming 5th with 139,100.

Places that just missed the top 5:

Lake Como has seen a surge in popularity on social media recently, securing it the 6th place in our ranking, ahead of other Italian destinations like Sicily in 10th place and Venice and Rome in 12th and 15th. Overall, Italy is the country with the most romantic destinations in our ranking, with five locations in the top 15.



Barcelona, in 7th place, offers a mix of big city and beach vibes. Meanwhile Edinburgh in ninth and Prague in 14th place make excellent choices for those who prefer romance in the form of medieval old towns and fairytale castles. As an added bonus, Prague is also one of Europe’s most affordable cities to stay in, and therefore perfect for couples that want to stay within a budget without missing out on a grand romantic adventure.

General Manager at weloveholidays, Jan Kulinski said: "Visiting destinations like Mallorca, Tuscany and Mykonos can enrich a special occasion as couples get the opportunity to experience the essence and diversity of romance in Europe. weloveholidays’ choice of couples holidays suit all kinds of travel styles and budgets and our recommendations have been designed to help inspire couples in picking the perfect romantic getaway."

