On Thursday last week, the National Police in Palma arrested two Romanians who the police have dubbed "the best thieves in the world" in the pickpocketing category.
Police in Mallorca arrest "the best thieves in the world"
But they are not in prison
1 comment
What a joke and now they’re off robbing elsewhere.