On Thursday last week, the National Police in Palma arrested two Romanians who the police have dubbed "the best thieves in the world" in the pickpocketing category.

Between January 10 and January 31, there was a notable increase in reports of pickpocketing on buses in Palma. From examination of security camera images and with the assistance of EMT management and drivers, the police identified the two. They had come from Barcelona.

They left Mallorca on January 31 but returned some days later. Aware of their presence, the National Police and Palma Police set up a joint operation for their arrest. The two were in a bus at a stop on Plaça Espanya, which was where they were arrested.

At least 32 thefts in Palma were attributed to them plus three cases of fraud using stolen credit cards. Over 11,000 euros were stolen.

They have plenty of previous, to which the latest crimes have now been added. But they are not in prison. On Saturday, a court issued an order banishing them from Mallorca while judicial proceedings against them are being processed.