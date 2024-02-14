Animal rights party Progeso en Verde has denounced what it describes as a "stables of horrors" in Palma. The party says that horses that are used for carriages in Palma have been "semi-abandoned" on a farm in Sa Indioteria in violation of animal protection law and regulations for the carriages.
"Stable of horrors" in Palma
The town hall is accused of a total lack of concern for animal welfare
