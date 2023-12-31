Muro town hall plans to have eight electric tuk-tuks operational by the start of the 2024 tourism season. Like its neighbour Alcudia, Muro has been looking at replacing horse-drawn carriages for some time. Unlike Alcudia, the town hall has opted for tuk-tuks rather than electric carriages.
No more horse carriages; Muro will have tuk-tuks
Due for the 2024 tourism season
Robert MacDonaldYes, at least they don't die of heat exhaustion.
Yes that's good but would you rather look at a tuk tuk lit up like a christmas tree blaring music out or an electric carriage??