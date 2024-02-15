On Wednesday, a 28-year-old woman was ordered to pay a fine of 720 euros and was banned from driving for eight months after causing a road accident when she was five times over the alcohol limit.

On January 14, 2023, her Opel Corsa collided with a van on the MA-30 in Palma. There were no serious injuries as a result of the crash. This particular road, 'Via Conectora', has been the scene of a number of fatal accidents in the past.

The breath test returned a positive result of 1.41 and 1.51, five times more than what is permitted.

The Prosecutor's Office had originally called for a fine of 1,080 euros and a twelve-month ban.