A 57-year-old Spanish man lost his life on Thursday when he lost control of his Renault Megane and crashed into the wall of a house.

The fatal accident happened around 10.45am in Cala Morlanda in Manacor. For reasons being investigated by the Guardia Civil's traffic police, the car left the road on a bend on the MA-4025 between Porto Cristo and S'Illot.

Several residents contacted the emergency services after what was a very loud crash. Medics could do no more than confirm his death at the scene.