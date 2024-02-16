A violent altercation occurred in Palma when two men were involved in a fight, resulting in one of them being left unconscious on the ground. A nearby resident captured the incident on video, clearly showing the aggression. Despite attempts by a man and a woman to intervene and stop the fight, the violent attacker continuously repeated, "You've interfered in my life."
Residents of Palma's Camp Redo neighbourhood wake up to a distressing scene everyday: urine-soaked pavements, shattered bottles, and homeless individuals sleeping on benches or makeshift mattresses under the arcades. Locals have been complaining about the deterioration of the area for years, which includes Can Simonet Park, a popular spot for children to play. They claim they can no longer tolerate the situation.
According to residents, the homeless individuals who have taken refuge on Cotlliure Street often come from the Ca l'Ardiaca centre, either because they couldn't find accommodation there or were expelled due to substance abuse. As a result, they have no choice but to spend the night in the children's area of Cotlliure or in Can Simonet Park. The National Police have obtained the footage and are investigating the incident.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Reread this bit - the homeless individuals who have taken refuge on Cotlliure Street often come from the Ca l'Ardiaca centre, either because they couldn't find accommodation there or were expelled due to substance abuse. As a result, they have no choice but to spend the night in the children's area of Cotlliure or in Can Simonet Park." Key words are "couldn't find accommodation" (read as weren't accepted as a tenant or couldn't find at the low cost they could afford), substance abuse (read as druggies, alcoholics, sniffers, etc) and have no choice.....(read as yes you have a choice, stop taking drugs, find work, contribute to society like everyone else). The problem of the homeless is getting worse, everywhere. Suella Braverman famously remarked it's a lifestyle choice but for 95% of the homeless they've just reached rock bottom on life's ladder. How to get them to start climbing back up that ladder is the big question.