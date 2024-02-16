A violent altercation occurred in Palma when two men were involved in a fight, resulting in one of them being left unconscious on the ground. A nearby resident captured the incident on video, clearly showing the aggression. Despite attempts by a man and a woman to intervene and stop the fight, the violent attacker continuously repeated, "You've interfered in my life."

Residents of Palma's Camp Redo neighbourhood wake up to a distressing scene everyday: urine-soaked pavements, shattered bottles, and homeless individuals sleeping on benches or makeshift mattresses under the arcades. Locals have been complaining about the deterioration of the area for years, which includes Can Simonet Park, a popular spot for children to play. They claim they can no longer tolerate the situation.

According to residents, the homeless individuals who have taken refuge on Cotlliure Street often come from the Ca l'Ardiaca centre, either because they couldn't find accommodation there or were expelled due to substance abuse. As a result, they have no choice but to spend the night in the children's area of Cotlliure or in Can Simonet Park. The National Police have obtained the footage and are investigating the incident.