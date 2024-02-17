Some of the UK’s wealthiest people are investing large amounts of money in Mallorcan real estate.

The latest UK rich list has been published and four out of the top ten, not to mention the UK’s wealthiest person, James Ratcliffe, have properties in Mallorca.

As of February 15, 2024, James Ratcliffe was the wealthiest person in the United Kingdom, with an estimated net worth of 20.2 billion U.S. dollars.

In sixth place is Anthony Bamford & family: $6.9 billion, who own properties in Andratx and in seventh and eight position are David Reuben: $6.8 billion and Simon Reuben: $6.8 billion who own large estates on the island.

In 14th place is Michael Ashley: $5.2 billion who, with members of his family, also own properties in the Andratx area.

Only this week Jim Ratcliffe’s acquisition of a 25% stake in Manchester United was ratified by the Premier League after he passed the organisation’s owners’ and directors’ test.

The $1.25 billion deal, in which the INEOS chairman will also invest $300 million into club infrastructure and take charge of the club’s soccer operations, was struck in December.

And not only does he own a propery on the island, his sailing team has a base here.

His cycling team trains here and his yacht cruises local waters during the summer. Mallorca has a lot to thank, Britain’s richest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe for.

The Reuben brothers own 1065 hectares (2,632 acres), of sea frontage totalling around 13.5 kilometres in Mallorca. The holdings are located within Manacor, Capdepera, Arta, and overlooking the Bay of Palma.

Mike Ashley, the former owner of Newcastle United has a mansion located on a cliff between Cala Vinyes and Cala Falcó, just along the coast from Magalluf. The property includes a private cave that was once a club and which is only accessible by sea or by steps from the mansion.

Then of course, while not on the UK’s mega rich list, is Sir Richard Branson who owns the luxury Son Bunyola Hotel, which opened last year, and an enormous estate in Banyalbufar where he is now working on opening another hotel.