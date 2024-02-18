On Monday morning, six convoys of tractors will descend on Palma from different parts of Mallorca.

At least 200 tractors are expected to take part in a protest against the increased bureaucracy implicit to the European Green Deal and the import of agri-food products from non-EU countries with lower prices that do not meet the EU's regulatory requirements.

The first convoy to set off will be one leaving Campos at 9am. Others will be from Ariany, Inca, Santa Maria, Vilafranca and Sant Jordi in Palma. They will all arrive around 11am, gather on Avda Mèxic in Nou Llevant before taking a route that will cover C. Manacor, the Avenidas and Jaume III and end outside the Spanish government's delegation on the Born.

Following the rally by the delegation, the tractors will take a Paseo Maritimo route back to Nou Llevant.

The president of the Agri-Food Cooperatives, Jerònima Bonafè, has apologised in advance for the likely traffic jams that will be caused but has highlighted the importance of the protest in defence of farmers and livestock breeders. Organisations from the agricultural sector are united in the demands and call on the public to take part. "Without agriculture there is no food" is their message of unity.

The Balearic government has expressed its support. At a forum on Saturday, President Prohens said the government is on the side of these organisations and shares their demands.