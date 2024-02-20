Police report that a 72-year-old German man was found dead in his apartment on C. Pins in Paguera last Thursday. Next to the body was his wife, who was unconscious. All indications are that the death was due to natural causes.

Neighbours called the police because the couple hadn't been seen for several days. The woman was taken to Son Espases and has since been discharged.

The deceased and his wife had lived in Mallorca for at least thirty years. They were well known in the area and used to run a café.