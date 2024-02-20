Police report that a 72-year-old German man was found dead in his apartment on C. Pins in Paguera last Thursday. Next to the body was his wife, who was unconscious. All indications are that the death was due to natural causes.
Unconscious woman found in Paguera next to her husband's body
The death was not suspicious
