On Monday, a doctor from the Son Espases otorhinolaryngology (ear, nose, throat) department told a court in Palma that the head of the department had caused the death of a patient because of a surgical procedure. This procedure was not adequate for addressing the patient's cancer and caused the cancer to develop with greater virulence.
Son Espases doctor accused of having accelerated the death of a patient
It is alleged that a patient's cancer worsened as a result of surgery
Also in News
- Spain fights to end 90 day rule and also "ban" on British seasonal workers
- Yet more red tape! Spain now issues official invitations to make your visit easier
- Take note Spain! Surge in interest in French properties after 90 day rule is relaxed for Britons
- Jumbo jet makes emergency landing in Palma
- Michael Douglas banned from filling his Mallorca swimming pool
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.