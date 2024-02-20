Beautiful Valldemossa
Jason Moore20/02/2024 10:52
Not long now before you start packing your suitcaces for your Mallorca break. At the Bulletin we want to bring you a taste of what you can expect with some breath-taking photos in a photo-gallery on our website of your favourite holiday spot taken NOW. This way you can see if there has been any changes and also give you an insight into what to expect.

Each week we will be doing survey asking you to vote for your favourite holiday spot. Once the winning area is selected we will send our photographer and produce a photo gallery of your favourite resort. This way we hope to make the wait for your holiday even shorter by showing you your resort and what it looks like at the moment.

Get voting and enjoy your photos!

Beautiful Valldemossa

Valldemossa has been voted one of the most beautiful places in Mallorca. Amongst other people it is home to Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. 

Festival of Light at Palma Cathedral

It happens twice a year, on 11th November and 2nd February, and as long as the clouds do not prevent the monumental rose window that presides over the main altar of the Cathedral of Mallorca from being projected onto the inside of the façade, just below the rose window. It is popularly known as the 'vuit de la Seu', which is called the Festival of Light.

Mallorca blossoms in January

Picture postcard

Life's a beach in Mallorca in December, wish you were here!

Life's a beach in Mallorca in December, wish you were here!

Photos: Miguel Angel Cañellas

Moors and Christians take battle in Pollensa, in pictures

The climax to the Patrona fiestas took place on August, 2, and its the re-enactment that recalls the events of May 31, 1550, when Ottoman pirates, commanded by Dragut (Turgut Reis), carried out a raid that was repelled by the people of Pollensa, led by Joan Mas

