"What's wrong? We haven't done anything, officers." These were the first words uttered by two well-known criminals upon being caught by officers of the Local Police of Santa Margalida moments after committing a robbery at a hotel in Can Picafort.
Two arrested for stealing from the café and supermarket of a hotel in Can Picafort
Officers found the cash tray from a till and bags of items in the car
