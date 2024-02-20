In summer 2021, police in Ibiza seized around thirteen kilos of 'pink cocaine'. This was the first time that it had been detected in the Balearics. It is said to have first surfaced in Spain earlier that year in Zaragoza. If so, it had taken time for it to cross the Atlantic - almost ten years. Its origins were in Colombia.
Mallorca police warn of deadly 'pink cocaine'
First detected in the Balearics in 2021
