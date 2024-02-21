It is a case of more red tape and although it is not a legal requirement it can save time and heartache at immigration. A document is now available from police which allows you to officially invite someone to visit. It is basically aimed at those people who are not travelling with a tour company or have a hotel or holiday apartment reservation. Most travellers have dismissed this latest document as another case of more red tape to travel to Spain.
What you need to invite someone to visit you in Spain, yet more red tape (Part 2)!
Document is available from the police
