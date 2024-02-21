According to the property website Fotocasa, the most expensive neighbourhood in the Balearics when it comes to buying a home is Jesús in Santa Eulària des Riu, Ibiza.

At 7,515 euros per square metre, it is followed by Cas Català, classified for this purpose as part of Illetes, with 7,376 euros. Marina Botafoc in Platja de Talamanca (Ibiza) is third with 7,251 euros, and Sant Nicolau in Palma is fourth with 7,022 euros.

These four neighbourhoods rank in the top twenty of Spain's most expensive, and their prices are at least three times the national average.

In Palma, other neighbourhoods where the price is above 6,000 euros are Son Espanyolet (6,303), La Bonanova (6,250) and Sant Agustí (6,158). A year-on-year comparison, Fotocasa notes, has seen notable price increases even in much less expensive neighbourhoods of Palma. In Es Rafal Vell, for instance, there has been an 18% increase to 2,982 euros per square metre.

Other municipalities in Mallorca where prices are pretty high include Alcudia and Pollensa. In Platja d'Alcudia and Puerto Pollensa, prices are close to 4,000 euros per square metre.