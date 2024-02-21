According to the property website Fotocasa, the most expensive neighbourhood in the Balearics when it comes to buying a home is Jesús in Santa Eulària des Riu, Ibiza.
The four 'neighbourhoods' in the Balearics with the highest house prices
According to Fotocasa, that is
