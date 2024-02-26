If you are having friends or family to stay this year in your home remember that the official invitation to visit Spain from the police could take up to two months to obtain. As we have said it is not a legal requirement for Britons but it could make life easier when you arrive in Spain because the "invitation" states where the visitor will be staying and who.
Invitation to visit Spain could take up to 2 months to obtain from the police
For non-European Union citizens
If you are having friends or family to stay this year in your home remember that the official invitation to visit Spain from the police could take up to two months to obtain. As we have said it is not a legal requirement for Britons but it could make life easier when you arrive in Spain because the "invitation" states where the visitor will be staying and who.
4 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
I’m sure the police have got much more pressing things to do than this nonsense.
Legally resident? So I'm a property owner, and EU citizen, but not a resident, so can't have my brother from Canada and his Chinese wife visit, whether I'm home or not?
More clickbait 🙄 You know, in some communities, if you want to paint your bedroom, technically, you're obliged to get planning permission; A professional painting service must submit a presupuesto and stating which room(s) color, type of paint, what kind of tools they'll use... for approval by the ajuntamento. Although nobody ever does this (or likely doesn't even know about it) and AFAIK, it's never been enforced, anywhere (besides, impossible to enforce anyway), but if you choose to indulge this process, they'll be happy take the fees and process it. As this elusive police invitation thing has apparently been on the books since 2007, and to date, I'm not aware of anyone ever asking for it from anyone ... It sure smells like more tabloid sensationalist clickbait.
And if you want to scare residents off completely from inviting British guests why don’t you also add the cost of processing an application (€75 I believe) plus a further fee (max €10) for the actual invitation letter which, incidentally, has to be mailed or couriered to the visitor before their visit. A scanned copy isn’t accepted. Or is all that going to be in your next instalment of this saga?!