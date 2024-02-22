Having friends and family to stay with you in Mallorca has got slightly more difficult because you may be required to get an official invitation from the police stating who they are and where they will be staying. Those who arrive in Spain and can´t prove where they will be staying or with whom could face a fine of 8,000 euros. The invitation is basically for security reasons because it will allow the authorities to keep track of foreigners who arrive in the country and can´t prove where they will be staying.
Without an official invitation to visit Spain you could have a hefty fine
Having friends and family to stay becomes more difficult
If you invite friends it must be very good and trustworthy firends, and make sure they will leave after 90 days. And make sure they have a good health insurrance. Whatever costs they provoke, it's on you. These rules for invitees from non EU countries exist for ages. There was a time when it was popular to hand out invitations for visa applications of newly made friends from Africa. This rule was meant to stop the habit.
Again that word that's doing the heavy lifting 'could'
So if you arrive on a rubber dingy from Africa you get an eight grand fine. That should put them off.
Morgan, can I stay with you ?