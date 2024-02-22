Having friends and family to stay with you in Mallorca has got slightly more difficult because you may be required to get an official invitation from the police stating who they are and where they will be staying. Those who arrive in Spain and can´t prove where they will be staying or with whom could face a fine of 8,000 euros. The invitation is basically for security reasons because it will allow the authorities to keep track of foreigners who arrive in the country and can´t prove where they will be staying.

The official invitation can be obtained from the National Police and it is not a legal requirement but could ease possible problems with immigration on arrival. Only Spaniards and legal residents of Spain can obtain the invitation from the police. As we have been reporting on Bulletin Online it is just another case of red tape on top of the 90 day ruling which means that non-British residents of Spain can only spend 180 days here in two blocks of two. Spain has vowed to fight the 90 day rule and has taken their case to the European Union. Related news What you need to invite someone to visit you in Spain, yet more red tape (Part 2)! More related news More information (In Spanish) https://www.interior.gob.es/opencms/es/servicios-al-ciudadano/tramites-y-gestiones/extranjeria/regimen-general/carta-de-invitacion/ These are the documents you will need to take to the police station to get the document. A copy of a valid passport or identity card. Proof of legal status in Spain (e.g. residence permit). Proof of sufficient financial resources to cover the guest's expenses during their stay in Spain. Details of the guest, including full name, date of birth, nationality and passport number. Details of the relationship between the guest and the host, as well as the purpose of the visit and the duration of the stay. An address where the guest will be staying during their stay in Spain.