The Partido Popular governing party agreed to proposals by opposition party Més per Mallorca but with slight amendment. The drafting of the Manacor-Arta project will therefore be once funding is guaranteed by the Spanish government. Més had not wanted any conditions attached. However, the party also proposed that Madrid should include an item for this project in this year's budgets.
The PP insisted that everything now being proposed could have been done over the eight years of the PSOE-led coalition but was not.
Ferran Rosa for Més hoped that the government will put this commitment into practice and that it is not just "a declaration of intention". "We need more and better public transport and we need it now."
Other proposals that were approved included all-year airport bus services. The Aerotib routes currently don't operate all year, but there has been strong demand for them to be available out of season.
Great news far better way to spend the money that the tram nonsense, you cannot ask people to get out of cars without providing alternatives. I also propose that the Via Cintura become a toll road.
Les ChaseThanks Les Could they burn wood logs? Possibly filtered sea water, or from a de- salination source. The attraction of steam today is tremendous. Paying a high premium to travel on steam hauled Could cover higher costs. Special spark arrester in the funnels could prevent field fires.
Zoltan TeglasIt's the other way 'round, Zoltan. Palma -> inca -> sineu -> petra -> manacor -> son servera -> arta -> capdepera -> cala ratjada. The ride back is the reverse.
Stan, it would be nice to see steam hauled trains in Mallorca. I was talking to someone who helps out on a steam heritage line, and the cost of steam coal now in UK is £450.00 €530.00 per tonne. Steam trains can use 2 plus tonnes a day, as I understand. That cost alone may make it too expensive to run steam trains, plus a high risk of lineside fires in a tinder dry hot climate. Yes steam would be nice but these 2 factors may now go against it sadly.
This needs to be done as the traffic in Mallorca gets worse every year. And ideally the Arta train would continue to Cala Rajada, Cala Millor etc then onto Manacor.
I hope the Train and Bus proposals are approved. A Train Service that covers virtually the whole Island will be a major Tourist attraction. ( How I wish it could be Steam Hauled Trains) A much simpler Bus Timetable to and from the Airport during the Winter Months would be most welcome