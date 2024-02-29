On Monday night around 11pm, a homeless man who lives in the area of the one-time Cova des Pirata nightclub in Porto Cristo saw smoke that he thought must have been coming from a chimney in the cave that was made into a club. At the end of 2020, the club was sealed off by police because illegal parties were being held there.
Body in Porto Cristo is that of man sentenced for burning a woman alive in 1996
A charred body was found in a one-time club
