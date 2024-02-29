On Monday night around 11pm, a homeless man who lives in the area of the one-time Cova des Pirata nightclub in Porto Cristo saw smoke that he thought must have been coming from a chimney in the cave that was made into a club. At the end of 2020, the club was sealed off by police because illegal parties were being held there.

On Tuesday afternoon, he went inside. There was a charred body on a bed. Police went to the scene at 5pm. The body was that of Domingo Vidal, 59. It is suspected that he had fallen asleep with a cigarette in his hand.

In 1998, Domingo Vidal and his brother Joaquín were sentenced to 18 and 22 years respectively for the murder of Maria Nicolau in 1996.

A mother of five from Cala Ratjada, her body was found at a landfill ten days after she had disappeared in September of that year. She had been robbed of 100,000 pesetas, bound, gagged and burned alive.