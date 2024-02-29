British travellers will need to scan their passports or other travel document at a self-service kiosk at Spanish airports as part of the new Entry/Exit System which is set to be launched across the European Union from October this year. The new system will prove exceptionally useful for controlling the length stay of British and other non-European Union citizens (non-residents) who can only spend 180 days in the European Union (in two blocks of two). There are fears that the much-delayed system could lead to airport problems.

Spain wants the 180 days ruling to be changed because it limits the amount of time British citizens can spend at their Spanish holiday homes.

The Entry-Exit System (EES) will be an automated registration system for British and other non-EU travellers who don’t require a visa to enter the European Union. The system will register the traveller’s name, biometric data, and the date and place of entry and exit. Facial scans and fingerprint data will be retained for three years after each trip.

"The EES will be a game changer for how the EU’s borders are managed. There are, however, a number of issues which must be resolved to ensure a smooth roll out and operation of the new system so that air passengers do not face disruptions,” a joint statement from the European region of Airports Council International (ACI), Airlines for Europe (A4E), the European Regions Airline Association (ERA) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) says, according to Euronews.