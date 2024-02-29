British travellers will need to scan their passports or other travel document at a self-service kiosk at Spanish airports as part of the new Entry/Exit System which is set to be launched across the European Union from October this year. The new system will prove exceptionally useful for controlling the length stay of British and other non-European Union citizens (non-residents) who can only spend 180 days in the European Union (in two blocks of two). There are fears that the much-delayed system could lead to airport problems.
British travellers braced for different border controls when they enter Spain
It will be able to control the 90 days rule
Charles Dalrymple-ChumleyWho do you mean by “they’re”? These are EU rulings not Spain’s. And the rulings won’t just apply to British visitors either. The MDB always seems to imply this is purely a Spain vs UK matter. Neither is Spain applying to change anything. That’s all in the editor’s head. He has never provided a source despite being repeatedly asked for one. I have neither read nor heard any mention of it anywhere else except the British tabloids. Hardly a reliable source. This article is so badly worded. Nothing new. “…who can only spend 180 days in the European Union (in two blocks of two)” it says. Two blocks of two what? How about “you cannot stay more than 90 days in any 180 day rolling period”? “Spain wants the 180 days ruling to be changed” it says Apart from the idea that Spain wanting anything changed being completely fake anyway, I thought it was the 90 day ruling we were supposed to want to change, not the 180 days. Honestly some of the articles published in the MDB on this issue are so confusing they just make matters worse for would be visitors.
On the one hand they are applying to change the 90 day rule and on the other hand they're introducing more stringent ways to police visitors' stays. Go figure!