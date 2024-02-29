In eleven of the robberies, the residents were sleeping inside and due to the stealth shown by the suspect, some of them thought that the person wandering around was a member of the family.
All of the robberies were carried out in the neighbourhoods of Son Armadans and El Terreno.
The Robbery group of the National Police opened its investigation in May of last year, when the first robbery was committed - it was closed last week when the last one was committed and the suspect arrested.
In one of the robberies, the suspect managed to remove a safe which he moved to a garden area to break into it and steal objects from inside, which demonstrated an unusual and surprising agility and dexterity.
However, the agents managed to obtain evidence and traces that pointed to a specific person and proceeded to arrest him last Tuesday as the alleged perpetrator of thirteen burglaries in inhabited houses.
Police searched the suspect’s home and seized numerous items such as mobile phones, electronic devices and jewellery. Some of the items were recognised by the victims and returned, while others are being processed, so the number of robberies could increase.
Yesterday, the alleged perpetrator was taken to court and was remanded in custody.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.