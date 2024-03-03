Julian Looman, the German actor who plays detective Max Winter in The Mallorca Files, will be attending a key event organised by the Council of Mallorca at the Berlin ITB tourism fair. He will be talking about his experiences of filming in Mallorca at a gastronomy event for which Michelin-starred Santi Taura will be the chef.

As at the World Travel Market in London last November, the Council will be presenting its Responsible Tourism Pledge, the principal messages from the Balearics as a whole being those of a sustainable tourism destination, culture and sport as elements for tackling seasonality, and responsible tourism for the coexistence between residents and visitors.

ITB, one of the three main tourism fairs (London and Madrid's Fitur are the others), starts on Tuesday. For the Balearics, Germany is the largest tourism market. There were 4.59 million German tourists in 2023, 4.22 million of whom were in Mallorca. The German market in the Balearics equated to 25.7% of all tourists in 2023.

Total German tourist spending in 2023 was 5.17 billion euros. Average spending per day and per person was below that of certain other European markets. Per person it was 1,126 euros, compared with 1,397 (Scandinavian countries), 1,302 (Benelux), 1,219 (Switzerland) and 1,150 (UK).

Also on a gastronomy theme, Calvia town hall will be presenting Calvia Gastro, a brand for restaurants in the municipality. Twenty-four per cent of tourists in Calvia are German, above the UK with 22%.