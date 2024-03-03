One person is in a serious condition in Son Espases intensive care following a knife fight in Palma's El Rafal district on Saturday night.

National Police and ambulances were called around 10pm, the incident having started when a man, who is separated from his wife, was seen near her home. Members of two gypsy clans clashed and various weapons were brandished. Four people needed treatment for stab wounds. The person in ICU had a perforated lung. At least nine arrests were made.

The police maintained a heavy presence in the area overnight because of fears of possible reprisals. On Sunday, the National Police were present at Son Espases Hospital because of similar concerns.