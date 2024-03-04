Spanish police said on Saturday they had made 14 arrests in connection with one million euros ($1.1 million) worth of counterfeit 100 euro bank notes which passed undetected by ATMs and other devices.
Spanish police crack counterfeit 100-euro note operation
14 arrests were made over the weekend
