Puerto Andratx has witnessed a significant influx of jellyfish, particularly congregating around the small beach adjacent to the Brismar Hotel, as seen in the above video footage.

The initial sightings began on Sunday, with a substantial increase observed on Monday. To prevent any potential encounters, the Local Police have put up barriers along the terrace of the Brismar Hotel.

According to local fishermen, the jellyfish migration towards the coast is attributed to the warmer water temperatures. This phenomenon has persisted for two years; however, residents emphasize that the current proliferation of jellyfish is unprecedented.