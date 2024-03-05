At the ITB Berlin tourism fair on Tuesday, President Marga Prohens announced the spending of 350 million euros* of tourist tax revenue for various purposes - improvements to tourism infrastructure, circularity and energy efficiency, sustainability, the water cycle, training, and sport and culture. The sport and culture projects will be for addressing tourism seasonality.

The president explained that projects worth 74 million euros from previous years are to be re-programmed. The investment will in part now go on acquiring and demolishing old and obsolete hotel establishments in so-called mature resorts**.

Prohens said that the government is reinforcing the purposes for which the tourist tax was originally intended. "This is our best letter of introduction, especially for a demanding and environmentally committed tourist like the German."

She highlighted "the esteem, affection and loyalty of the German market", the Balearic Islands' largest tourism market, which provided 4.6 million tourists in 2023.

In terms of culture and sport, the president drew attention to the Mallorca Live Festival in Magalluf, the ATP 250 Mallorca Championships in Santa Ponsa and the Mallorca Ladies Golf Open.

* The 350 million euros will be over more than one year, as annual revenue from the tax is around 140 million euros.

** Calvia town hall recently announced its intention to acquire and demolish the Hotel Teix in Magalluf and the Hostal Colon in Paguera. The idea is to gain more open public space. A month ago, the town hall asked the Balearic government for 12 million euros of EU Next Generation Funds for this acquisition and demolition.