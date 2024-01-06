The Balearic Islands will receive 14,704,511 euros from the Spanish government of a total of 183 million euros for the tourism sector's recovery, transformation and resilience plan.

This funding goes towards energy efficiency and the circular economy, digitalisation, and social sustainability projects. The first of these, energy efficiency and the circular economy, will have the largest amount - 8.9 million euros. It will be for the likes of waste management, promoting local supplies and improving lighting, air conditioning and thermal storage.

4.8 million euros are for enhancing digital skills in the form of training programmes for employed workers in the tourism sector and for the self-employed and small businesses.

The rest, for social sustainability, covers the promotion of diversity in employment and the compilation of best practices and awareness plans based on training activities.

To give some context, this funding equates to approximately one-tenth of the annual revenue generated by the tourist tax in the Balearics. It still isn't entirely certain how the new government in the Balearics will allocate tax revenue. While the minister, Jaume Bauzá, has spoken about an emphasis on tourism and the environment, energy efficiency is known to also be a purpose. Training is likely to also be on the agenda.

In this regard, the purposes wouldn't be so divorced from some of those established by the previous government. But a definitive set of purposes has yet to be presented.