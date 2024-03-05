Instagram and Facebook are experiencing big problems, locking users out of their accounts and failing to load properly. Outages reported on Down Detector shot, with more than 300,000 problems logged.

More than 25,000 Instagram outages were also reported via the website, which collates status reports from several sources, including users.

Problems on Facebook appear to leave users unable to login, with users logged out and unable to reset their password or access their accounts.

On Instagram, there are problems loading users' timelines, stories and comments.