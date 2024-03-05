Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone screen for illustration photo. Gliwice, Poland on March 31, 2023. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images) | NurPhoto
05/03/2024 17:18
Instagram and Facebook are experiencing big problems, locking users out of their accounts and failing to load properly. Outages reported on Down Detector shot, with more than 300,000 problems logged.
