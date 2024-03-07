On Monday evening around 8pm, two Inca residents - Pedro Mas and Cati Civera - were returning home from work. On the roundabout over the motorway by Inca Hospital they saw a man wandering around dressed in a white coat. Pedro says that this set off alarms and that they called the police.

They were right to be concerned. The man started to climb onto the railings. They stopped their car. Cati explains: "He put one foot on the railings. Pedro took him by one arm and I took the other arm. But we feared the worst." "There was a moment when we thought there was nothing we could do," Pedro adds.

What then happened was that Cati started to cry. Seeing this, the man changed. "From then on the situation became much less difficult. Pedro asked him where he was from and covered him with his coat." They managed to calm the man down and led him to their car. Even so, he wanted to get out. Which was when the emergency services arrived, their lights and sirens off, so as not to cause an alarm.

"It felt like the longest five minutes of our lives," says Cati. Officers praised them for their great work. "They told us that not only had his life been saved, but also that of whoever may have been in a vehicle below."

He was taken to Inca Hospital, where he remains in the psychiatric unit.