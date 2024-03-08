On May 14, 2008, the Balearic government introduced a law of urgent measures for sustainable territorial development in the Balearics. This law blocked developments, e.g. residential and golf courses, in specific parts of the islands. In Mallorca, these included La Victoria in Alcudia, the dunes of Son Real near Can Picafort, Marina de Llucmajor, and "natural areas" of the Tramuntana - El Vilar (Pollensa), Cala Carbó (Cala San Vicente), Montport in Andratx, and Muleta II in Soller.

Because land was reclassified in such a way as to prevent development, it was inevitable that landowners would take the government to court. This didn't happen in every instance, but notable cases were to arise in respect of, for example, Cala Carbó. Muleta II was another.

Since 2017, which was when claims finally began to be resolved by the courts, the Balearic government has been hit with demands that amount to around 400 million euros. In the case of Muleta, there had been agreement in 2013 between the government of José Ramón Bauzá and property developer Matthias Kühn to alter the classification back to development in exchange for dropping the compensation demand.

In 2018, when Francina Armengol was president, the land was once again protected, but the fact that it had been developable had increased its value. Which is why the now government of Marga Prohens faces a claim of 96 million euros, the highest ever in the Balearics.

On Thursday, Prohens said that payment of such an amount would "compromise" the accounts of any public administration. "It is bad news for the pockets of the citizens of the Balearic Islands." The government will have to approve extraordinary credit in order to pay the compensation.