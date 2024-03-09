The Guardia Civil report having arrested a French tourist for the alleged rape of his 23-year-old girlfriend at a hotel in Magalluf.

Shortly before 8am on February 29, reception at the hotel on Avda. S'Olivera contacted the Guardia Civil to report a sexual assault. The receptionist told officers that the woman, also French, had asked for help because her partner had attacked her physically and then forced her to have sexual relations.

She then informed officers that they had been out for the night in Palma. In addition to alcohol, her partner had taken drugs. When they returned to the hotel, he started to insult her, became aggressive and hit her on various parts of her body.

She refused to have sex but did so out of fear. At one point, she smashed a bottle on the floor, hoping that the noise would alert someone. A wound on a leg that she showed officers had been caused in France by her partner.

He appeared in court in Palma last Saturday and was released after exercising his right not to testify.