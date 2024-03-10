Can Alomar on Palma's Passeig Born is to become an exclusive Rolex store. The jeweller's Relojería Alemana plans to open this store, next to Louis Vuitton, in 2025.

The Relojeria Alemana store already sells Rolex watches, but it will do so exclusively from 2025. Photo: Jaume Morey.

The Mallorcan company is also currently renovating the old Tous store. Pablo Fuster, the CEO, says: "The exclusive Rolex store will be located next to the Louis Vuitton store, while in the store opposite, in the old Tous location, we will have an establishment with all our brands. We have been trying to get the Rolex store for years and for us it is a very important step."

The fact that the international brand has chosen Palma reflects the reputation that the city has for luxury shopping tourism.

From 2025, Relojería Alemana will have four stores in Palma. As well as the two on the Born, there is the Cartier store in Plaça Cort and the one on C. Colón, which is where the original Relojería Alemana opened in 1879.

It was founded by Wilhelm Krug, a German living in Mallorca, who left the store to his partner, Pablo Fuster, the great-grandfather of the current owners. The relationship with Rolex goes back to the 1930s, which was when the Swiss company's watches first started to be sold at the C. Colón store.