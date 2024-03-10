Can Alomar on Palma's Passeig Born is to become an exclusive Rolex store. The jeweller's Relojería Alemana plans to open this store, next to Louis Vuitton, in 2025.
A 90-year business association and a Rolex store will now open in Palma
A mark of Palma's reputation for luxury shopping
